Mika Singh Reveals What Plans He Has In Mind For Marriage On Sets Of IMPL

Bollywood singer Mika Singh has been in talks recently for hit Punjabi songs like Hummer, Tere Bin Zindagi, versions of Saawan mein lag gayi aag, and his upcoming song Glassiyan with Aaveera Singh Masson. Aaveera is often dubbed as Sunny Leone's lookalike. Mika Singh is currently seen on the musical reality TV show Indian Music Premier League.

Also Read | Giorgia Andriani Stuns In Her New Instagram Post, Fans Call Her 'Goddess Of Beauty'

Mika Singh on his marriage plans

In the upcoming episodes, fans are in for a pleasant surprise at Mika's interesting revelation, as he talks about his plans to get married. In a funny exchange with the show's host Karan Wahi, the Dukki Tikki hitmaker Mika Singh revealed that he is also looking to get married. The captain of the Punjab Lions team on IMPL revealed, that he is definitely looking for a girl to get married to. He might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League itself. He said he is the only other forever bachelor in the industry & would like to keep the tag given to him for as long as possible. Mika Singh, along with his teammates Asees Kaur and Rupali Jagga enthralled the audience with their performance of the song Mast Kalandar.

Also Read | Mika Singh Pens Sweet Note For 'brother' Kapil Sharma On Arrival Of His 'bundle Of Joy'

What is IMPL?

Indian Music Premier League, also known as IMPL is the world’s first-ever music league championship launched by Zee TV on February 26, 2021. While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league has six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading Bollywood and sports celebrities has top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star, and one fresh voice. Celebrated Bollywood singers - Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao are captains of these six zonal teams.

Also Read | Shilpa Rao Opens Up On Music Industry's Perception Of Female Singers

Last year, Mika Singh was linked with Chahatt Khanna. This happened because of a series of posts by each with the tag 'Quarantine Love'. It was later revealed that those posts were teasers for their upcoming song Quarantine Love which they shot indoors on their phone.

Also Read | Sajid Khan Remembers His Late Brother Wajid On The Sets Of IMPL

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.