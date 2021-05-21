Mika Singh Starts 'langar' Service For Frontline Workers & The Needy Amid COVID; View Pics

Mika Singh has started a langar service for the needy and frontline workers in times of COVID-19. In association with his NGO Divine Touch, Mika is providing fresh, home-cooked food for needy people who are battling hunger during this pandemic. His service has started in Mumbai, Delhi, Indore and he is trying to extend the same to other parts of the country as well.

Mika Singh starts langar for frontline workers and needy people

Speaking of the service, Mika Singh reveals, “Right now, people are dying of hunger rather than coronavirus. We should worry about people who are on the road and need food, the unemployed need food. People don't have drinking water, clothes to wear and a place to sleep, and it's time we take their living into consideration as well. It's my humble request to everyone, do help them out. My NGO - Divine Touch has started an initiative to provide home-cooked food and water to the needy as well as to the frontline workers on a daily basis, and while I am doing my bit, I hope others come out and help too.”

A few days ago, paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram that showed Mika Singh distributing food to people travelling in a bus and workers on the streets. In the video, the singer can be seen wearing a double mask and headgear. He started his facility in Delhi in 2020 where he ensured free food supply to people on a daily basis. Fans and followers of the singer appreciated him and dropped comments such as “Superbbbbb,” “True Help In Need by King Mika Singh in tough times..” Have a look at the video below.

Mika Singh shares plans of marriage

Apart from this, Mika previously shared his plans for marriage during a conversation with Karan Wahi in an episode of the reality show Indian Music Premier League. Speaking to the host, the singer revealed that he is definitely looking for a girl to get married to. He might also find someone through the Indian Pro Music League itself he said. Mika Singh is the captain of the team Punjab Lions in the singing reality show.

