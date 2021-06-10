Last Updated:

Mika Singh's Birthday: Pulkit Samrat, Sophie Choudry & Other Celebs Wish 'the Swag King'

As Mika Singh turned a year older today, the singer's friends from the entertainment world gushed about his big heart while wishing him a happy birthday.

Written By
Srimoyee Bhattacharya
Mika Singh

Image: Mika Singh Instagram


Mika Singh, the Indian singer-rapper, celebrates his birthday today, on June 10. Extremely loved by many, the singer has been on the receiving end of endless love as he turns a year older today. Celebrating his 44th birthday this year, Mika Singh has been getting loads of loving birthday wishes over the internet from not only his fans but also several loved ones and his friends from the industry, on this occasion. From his own brother and singer Daler Mahendi to actor Pulkit Samrat, friend Sophie Choudry and more, everyone showered birthday love over Mika Singh.

Mika Singh's birthday wishes from his celebrity friends 

Mika Singh's songs have garnered immense love and appreciation during a very successful career of the notable Indian playback singer, in the music industry. Through his work and many other instances, he has developed great friendships with people of the industry who wished him great things on his 44th birthday today. Popular Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat took to his Twitter to wish Mika extremely enthusiastically. "Keep rocking!!” wrote Pulkit as he tweeted out birthday wishes for the singer.

Kiku Sharda calls Mika 'the king of swag' 

Kiku Sharda, the Indian actor and comedian, wished the singer on the social networking platform as well. “This man is all heart,” he wrote about Mika as he wished him with a photo attached that read, “Happy birthday to the king of swag Mika Singh.” Actor Sophie Choudry shared a selfie that she took with Mika Singh to wish him a happy birthday. While she wished him good health and happiness, Sophie wrote in her tweet that ‘success’ is already Mika Singh’s middle name. 

Mika's brother's wishes for him 

Mika Singh’s elder brother, Daler Mahendi wished him too. “Happy Birthday to @MikaSingh God bless you!! #rabrakha,” Daler Mahendi tweeted with a throwback photo of the brotherly duo. Wishing Mika Singh on his birthday today, Vindu Dara Singh wrote some heartwarming things about him in a tweet as well. He shared a short compilation video of Mika Singh’s photos, wished him a happy birthday, and wrote about how the singer should continue doing great work with the blessed voice and the beautiful heart he has. Singer Shaan had also shared his loving birthday wishes for Mika Singh through his social media handle. 

Promo Image: Mika Singh Instagram

