Milap Zaveri Shares Pics With John Abraham, Says 'Satyameva Jayate 2 On The Way'

After the Maharashtra government eased up lockdown restrictions in the state and allowed resumption of film and television shoots with precautionary guidelines, several filmmakers and production houses have resumed work. Recently, director Milap Zaveri shared a picture on his Instagram page along with actor John Abraham and expressed his happiness of reuniting with the actor after a gap of three months.

Milap Zaveri reunites with John Abraham

The director shared the pictures where he can be seen in a serious discussion with the main lead of his next film Satyameva Jayate 2 at his own residence. Apart from John, the director also shared a picture with the producer Minnakshi Das. While captioning the picture, Milap expressed his happiness of reuniting with the actor whom he called his “Hulk” and “Hero." The filmmaker even informed that the second installment of the film is on its way and will release soon. In the one with the producer, the director can be seen giving a high five to Minnakshi and wrote that it’s a high five to the second installment.

Several fans of the actor took to the comment section and expressed their excitement over the good news. One of the users wrote that he hopes the sequel also exceeds the expectation from the first part. The second user wrote that he is very excited to watch his favorite star back on screen with such a thrilling storyline. Another user echoed similar sentiments and called the two as “perfect entertainment” partners. Another user extended his best wishes to the team and wrote that this is the best way to start again.

Last year, John shared the first poster of Satyameva Jayate 2. In the poster, the Dostana actor fiercely tore off his shirt to reveal an Indian flag. "The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd, 2020 #SatyamevaJayate2," he had posted then.

Post the success of Satyameva Jayate, director Milap Zaveri announced the sequel last year. John Abraham will be seen reprising his role in this one and will star alongside Divya Khosla Kumar and Vaibhav Choudhary. Although the film was announced long before lockdown, it was yet to go on the floors and has now been put on hold. Zaveri recently opened up about the film and revealed details about John's character in an interview with a leading daily. He told that the sequel will feature John in a larger than life avatar.

