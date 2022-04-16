Miley Cyrus Is Dating Mazz Morando, Singer Confirms News With Steamy Pic From Outing

It’s time for fans of Pop icon Miley Cyrus to rejoice as the singer recently confirmed her relationship with Maxx Morando. The news was confirmed after the Hannah Montana singer was spotted making out on Thursday while standing on a sidewalk in West Hollywood.

The couple looked adorable together. For the casual outing, Miley was spotted in a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis paired with sunglasses and sandals, while Max rocked white jeans and a striped collared shirt.

Miley Cyrus confirms relationship with Maxx Morando

In the viral picture, the Wrecking Ball singer could be seen wrapping her arms around Morando as they passionately kissed while standing on a sidewalk. The couple had sparked relationship rumours after they took a trip to San Lucas, Mexico in February. At that time, a source close to the two stars had dismissed rumours to E! News and said that the duo was not shy to show off their relationship while on vacation.

The 29-year-old singer and 23-year-old Liily drummer had first sparked relationship speculations back in November 2021 after they were spotted getting intimate at Gucci's Love Parade runway show. It seems Maxx and Miley not only have a passionate affinity for music, but for each other.

As Miley confirms her relationship, her family life seems to be suffering turbulence as her parents, have filed for divorce for the third time. According to the court documents obtained by Page Six, it suggests that Tish Cyrus submitted the paperwork to split from Billy Ray Cyrus on April 6 after 29 years of marriage. The pair previously filed for divorce in 2010 and 2013 but dropped both cases.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” Tish, 54, and Billy Ray, 60, said in a statement to People.

IMAGE: Instagram/radiostudiodelta