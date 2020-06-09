Celebrities react to video of chaos on bus arrival; Milind Deora deletes tweet sharing it

After over 75 days of lockdown, parts of India opened up formally in the crucial phase of Lockdown 5.0, also being called as ‘Unlock 1.’ Maintaining social distancing, use of face masks and other hygiene-related guidelines have been mandated, and this was evident in pictures and videos from religious places, malls and other places that opened for the first time since the announcement. However, some visuals also showed that maintaining social distancing might be extremely hard, particularly in the highly populated areas of the country.

Visuals of long queues at bus stops in cities like Mumbai were witnessed and the crowding during the arrival of buses, completely disregarded social distancing. Another such video sparked reactions from celebrities. In a video shot from inside a bus, group of commuters are seen entering in a chaotic fashion, pushing each other, with some even losing their balance and falling. The video was shared by Malang writer Aniruddha Guha, who quipped ‘satire got nothing on us.’

Here’s the video

Satire got nothing on this. pic.twitter.com/rK1hUlT7Xe — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) June 9, 2020

The video got some more reactions, with Hate Story 2 actor Jay Bhanushal quipping that people did not care for their lives, but definitely cared about getting the seats. Author Aseem Chhabra termed it ‘so sad.

Jaan dekh lenge lekin bus ki seat nahi jaani chahiye.. https://t.co/RRfNJw32z0 — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) June 9, 2020

This is so sad! https://t.co/5uDAZTr84z — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) June 9, 2020

One of the persons who had also shared the video was Milind Deora. The Congress leader had claimed that the video was from Mumbai, and urged the business owners to arrange transportation for their employees, in the absence of local trains. He also wrote the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were ‘under-resouced’ and commuters could not maintain social distancing.

The politician seemed to have got flak for the video, as he deleted his tweet and clarified that the video was from Kolkata. He, however, echoed his earlier views and also hoped if Uber and Ola could try to pitch in to save the situation.

I have been told that the video is from Kolkata, not Mumbai. Pending verification, I am deleting the tweet.



Until local train services resume, @myBESTBus is unable to ensure adequate physical distancing norms for all Mumbai’s commuters.



Perhaps @Olacabs & @Uber can pitch in? https://t.co/uX41bJ5dLt — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 9, 2020

Netizens urged him to share the grievance with MP Arvind Sawant, while another accused him of ‘defaming’ Mumbai. Some felt that irrespective of the city, the situation to catch buses was the same.

Any Mumbaikar can easily make out that bus is not from @myBESTBus fleet! Why don't you reiterate demand by @AGSawant ji to resume local trains which will be sufficient for smooth functioning of Mumbai instead of tweets finding loopholes @mybmc services? https://t.co/mQdRlflZas pic.twitter.com/2uEhVOMpTP — Anagha Acharya - अनघा आचार्य (@AnaghaAcharya) June 9, 2020

Mr. Deora u got name fame status money from mumbai anf you are defaming it

It's better all those not happy here goes to state of there choice

Waise RJ maine aap ri haveli hai par paani ko koi nahi. — milind shah (@milindshah2006) June 9, 2020

Even though it is from Kolkata but the situation in Mumbai is also same. — Govinda 🇮🇳 (@govindasingh121) June 9, 2020

Irrespective of the city ... dont we see such rush during working hours. We need new reforms in public transportation across country. — #@ππ|£ #$@vv@n+ (@AmitSawant4686) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 9983 cases and 331 deaths on Monday. The active cases now stand at 1,29,813 and deaths at 7471.

