Milind Soman Aces Handstand; Expresses Wish To Start 'walking Upside Down'

Milind Soman took to Instagram on March 14, 2021, to flaunt himself perfectly executing a handstand. The actor expressed his excitement on finally being able to pull off the feat and also shared his desire to be able to walk on his hand one day. Milind Soman can be seen performing the task while enjoying the outdoors. The area that looks like an outdoor patio shows off a lot of greenery and clear blue skies. The video can be seen taken from inside the door which has been opened out into the patio itself. The actor is also showing off his chiselled physique in the video.

Milind Soman's handstand

Milind Soman’s video shows him in a pair of loose black bottoms. The actor is seen walking into the patio area and then smoothly transitioning into a handstand. He is able to hold the posture for several seconds before he allows his legs to fall. The video clip ends with him walking towards the camera with a smile on his face. He captioned his video by saying, “Slowly getting better at standing on my hands ðŸ™‚. When do I start walking upside down?? So exciting ðŸ˜€”.

Milind Soman’s fitness posts are nothing new on his profile and his followers have always appreciated and lauded the actor on his skills. This post was no different and received 119 comments and 16.9k likes and still counting. Most of the comments were series of fire and heart emojis by the actor's followers, some fans also showered the clapping emoji on the actor. One particular follower asked Milind Soman about the style of pants he was wearing as they did not look like regular shorts. Another follower lauded him on his fitness and physique and said that Soman always managed to look very handsome.

A recent post on Milind Soman’s Instagram saw him practising some single-arm swings out in the open. The fitness freak captioned the post by saying, “Monkey in the jungle! Started one arm swings to build more strength ðŸ˜›Keeping the mind calm and the body active is the key to overall good health, fitness and happiness. Nature is so wonderful that an active body actually helps to calm the mind, and a calm mind helps the body develop and perform as it is meant to. Make choices that are good for mind, body and soul ðŸ˜€”.

