Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Celebrate 8 Years Of First Meeting: 'To Infinity & Beyond'

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, often take to social media to give fans a glimpse into their life together and give both fitness and couple goals to their fans. The couple has now clocked eight years since they first met each other and Ankita took to her Instagram account to mark the special day with a heartfelt post, which she jointly shared with Milind.

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and congratulated the happy couple on the occasion.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 8 years since they first met

Ankita Konwar headed to her Instagram account on Saturday and penned down an adorable post for her husband Milind, whom she first met eight years ago. She shared some adorable pictures from the couple's life together and expressed her love for the Bollywood actor. She wrote, "On this day, 8 years ago, the universe did us a solid and it continues to work its charm every single day. To infinity and beyond my love."

Have a look at the post here:

The couple often shares glimpses from their life together and enjoy everything fitness-related. They go on bike rides and jogs and often give their fans and followers some useful tips about the world of fitness. The couple recently went on a trip to Gujarat and managed to squeeze in some time for their workout routine. In a clip uploaded online, Ankita was seen sitting on Soman's back as he did a set of push-ups and called her a 'supportive wife'. He hilariously appreciated himself for being able to successfully pull off the set with 53 kgs and wrote, "A beautiful sunset somewhere in Gujarat !!! Never forget your push-ups. Now working with 53 kgs."

Soman also shared a heartfelt New Year's post on January 1, 2022, and posted an image with his wife. The duo was seen in a sweet sun-kissed picture as they held each other close. He mentioned that the picture with his wife is everything he wished to work for in the coming year and in every year. "To me this picture has everything I want to work for this year, and every year," the caption of his post read.

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning