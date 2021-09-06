Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Recreate 'Vikram And Betaal' With A Twist; See Pic

Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, often make headlines with their fitness milestones. The couple keeps motivating their followers and treats them with photos and videos from their daily lives. They recently recreated a Vikram and Betaal pose but added a slight twist to it.

The power couple recently shared a photo on their instagram handle, which showed newer version of Vikram and Betaal.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recreate Vikram and Betaal

Taking to Instagram, Ankita Konwar shared a photo with her husband, Milind Soman. The photo had Ankita Konwar sitting on Milind Soman's shoulders in a swimming pool. Ankita Konwar donned a mustard coloured monokini in the photo. Referring to the famous tales of Vikram Aditya and Betaal, Ankita Konwar captioned the photo, "Introducing the new Vikram and Betaal from the stories of #somadeva 😂." The couple received much love from their fans. An IG user wrote, "Love this 😂," while another one joked, "🙌 Did you also ask a riddle after telling a story😁."

Ankita Konwar often promotes a healthy lifestyle via her social media handles. She recently shared a reel of her performing Surya Namaskar in lush green surroundings. She also mentioned she performed Yoga after completing a 30 kilometres run. In the caption, she wrote, "Last Monday was power-packed and this Monday is all about active recovery 😃 If you want to be healthy (not the same as “being fit”), listen to your body 😊." A follower reacted to the post and shared how Ankita inspires him He wrote, "30 km of run and still looking energetic 🙌❤️ you really inspire me."

Milind Soman recently made headlines as he went for a CT Scan. The actor shared an Instagram post with him sitting on a CT scan machine in a robe. He mentioned he had a routine scan to check for blockages. The actor also ensured his reports were normal. He wrote, "Had a CT Scan in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal 😀." He further motivated his followers to stay healthy and wrote, "Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important! Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age 😀."

IMAGE: ANKITA KONWAR'S INSTAGRAM