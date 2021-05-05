Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Tuesday 'thoughts & Vibes' Are Hard To Miss

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on Tuesday took to their Instagram handle to share their 'Tuesday thoughts' and 'Tuesday vibes'. The couple is currently locked down in their Alibaug home amid the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the country.

'Love conquers all', wrote Milind Soman as he shared a cute selfie with his wife. Meanwhile, Konwar shared a slow-motion video of her jumping to hold on to the rod and hanging from it. She wrote, "When the bar is high, jump higher" [sic]

Milind Soman recently recovered from COVID-19 and the couple is spending their time in nature, away from the city life. Soman confessed that he is enjoying his time in Alibaug and wrote, "Back to social distancing in the wild. enough of cities for the moment! I've had my tryst with covid, don't want a repeat. I know people who haven't stepped out of their houses in over a year, don't want that either, so much, much, much better to live in the forest, enjoy the birdsong, and try to grow whatever food is possible. It may not be glamorous but never felt so much at home... Nature is amazing, you've got to respect that."

A few weeks ago, Milind Soman had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, which had left many of his fans concerned for his health. While both Milind and Ankita had remained silent about his health, Ankita had taken to social media quite recently to announce his recovery. She posted a picture of the two on Instagram and expressed her relief while bringing the update on his health. She wrote in the caption, “And finally a sigh of relief after we both tested negative. Welcome back @milindrunning."