Milind Soman And Ankita Salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His 125th Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was one of the most iconic Indian leaders and freedom fighters, is also known as the Iron Man of India. Born on January 23, 1897, Subhas Chandra Bose was given the title of Netaji as respect for his patriotism. His contribution for India's freedom made him a hero and also earned him many prestigious honours since the Indian Independence movement. His struggle against the British is still remembered as a heroic saga. While his death is shrouded in mystery, his legacy continues to inspire generations in the present time. Today, January 23, 2022, marks Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. While many politicians and celebrities paid their heartfelt respect to the Indian hero, Milind Soman looked back to 2019 when he paid his tribute with a 110km run in Japan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind Soman recently shared a throwback photo of him standing before a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Japan. The actor wore a purple coloured jacket in the picture as he smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, he paid his tribute to the late freedom fighter and wrote, "Salute to a man of iron will and indomitable conviction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on the 125th anniversary of his birth! His impact and legacy have been celebrated the world." He further explained how he took the picture right before commencing his run with Ankita Konawar. "Over here @ankita_earthy and I are in 2019, standing in front of a tribute erected in a temple in Japan, before starting our 110km long new year run from Tokyo to Fujiyama," he wrote in the caption.

Ankita Konwar pays her heartfelt tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose

Ankita Konwar also paid her heartfelt tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose by posting a picture on Instagram. Ankita Konawar hailed the determination of the freedom fighter and penned a heartfelt note in his honour. She wrote, "Naman to a man of grit and determination, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his 125th birth anniversary" "We were so proud to see the memorial of Netaji in Japan that we decided to dedicate our last long run that year to his memory. This picture was taken on 30th December 2019, right before starting our 110km long run from Tokyo to Fujiyama," she added.

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning