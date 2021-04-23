Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar Plant A Tree For Every Wedding Guest On Earth Day

Actor Milind Soman who celebrated his third marriage anniversary on April 22, which falls on Earth Day, took to his Instagram stories and gave a glimpse of the noble deed that was done by him to mark both the important days. The actor shared a picture of him planting trees in the name of all the guests who attended his wedding in 2018 on Earth Day. According to Milind, this is one way where he could give back to the earth for all its natural resources. The actor while captioning the post wrote this way, the couple are celebrating their marriage as well as the planet.

Milind Soman's heart-warming gesture on Earth Day

Posing while planting trees in his garden, the 16 December actor wrote, “Ankita and I planted a tree for every guest who attended our wedding on Earth Day in 2018. Celebrating each other and the planet today.” On his marriage anniversary, the actor shared a bunch of throwback pictures from his wedding while recalling how the two have clocked 3 years together. “3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday, this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweetheart that makes me smile (sic),” he wrote.

On the other hand, apart from Milind, his wife Ankita also extended wishes on Earth Day with a heartwarming note while appreciating the kind of love and warmth she received after traveling to various exotic locations in the country. She spoke about nature’s bounty and how it's time when people should start reciprocating to the planet’s love. While sharing some breathtaking pictures of nature and picturesque landscape, she wrote, “Your day is as special as you want it to be.

Be it your birthday, earth day, anniversaries, or just the bloody fact that you’re alive and breathing even in a crazy pandemic, should be enough to make you feel grateful.



Dealing with my anxieties as best as I can. Look around you, sure you will be able to see something you’re grateful for.

I’m truly grateful for being able to feel one with nature. A giant thank you to the ones spreading positive energy out there and to the ones who took out some time to plant a tree for earth day or talked about it. All of us are guilty of wasting our money on unnecessary garbage (I’m getting better at not doing that though) As a gift to yourself and the planet earth, refrain from buying anything non-essential today. That should suffice as a first step.”

The two tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional Maharashtrian way which was followed by a barefoot wedding at Santiago de Compostela, Spain. For the Maharashtrian ceremony, Milind and Ankita had twinned in white and golden coloured ensembles. For the second ceremony, the two had picked colour-coordinated outfits.



(Image credit: Milindrunning/ Twitter/ Unsplash)



