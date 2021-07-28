Last Updated:

Milind Soman Asks If Someone 'hacked' Wikipedia Over Incorrect Details On His Page

Milind Soman asked if someone had hacked his Wikipedia page over his details on his page. He also reacted to the mention of his controversial pic on beach.

While Milind Soman's Instagram handle is filled with his fitness-related ventures and heartwarming posts with his wife Ankita Konwar, his Twitter feed has been making headlines for different reasons. The actor-model goofing up the wish for athlete Priya Malik and then stating that it was okay to make mistakes, had become a talking point. He now tweeted about the mistakes on his Wikipedia page, which included an incorrect birthdate and details about his case for running nude on a beach.

Milind Soman quips over mistakes on his Wikipedia page

Sharing a screenshot of what appeared like his Wikipedia page, that mentioned his date of birth as July 28, 2020, Milind jokingly asked if someone had hacked his article. The Bajirao Mastani star then quipped about apparently being 'born on two different days' last year. 

A few netizens checked that the Wikipedia page seemed fine as his birthday was once again mentioned as November 4, 1965.  
However, it seemed to be a temporary instance, as many netizens pointed out that it was an open-source platform, and that anyone could edit the details on it (for pages that are not locked). 

Milind also shared his displeasure over the details mentioned on the page. His controversial nude picture, of him running on a beach in Goa, had landed him in trouble. Though reports of him being booked by the Goa Police had surfaced then, he expressed surprise over it.

The 55-year-old stated that he did run on the beach, and the photograph was on his Instagram, but 'booked' was not something he believed had happened. 

Meanwhile, the former supermodel had recently erred in wishing Priya Malik, after he mistook her gold win at World Cadet Wrestling Championship to be from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He, however, refused to delete his tweet and stated that it was fine to make mistakes.

Milind's wife Ankita Konwar, who is from Assam, too made headlines for a strong post. Reacting to Manipur athlete Mirabai Chanu's silver at the Olympics, she wrote that only when citizens from North-Eastern states earn medals, they became 'Indian', else they are racially abused with terms like 'Chinki', 'Chinese' and worse, 'corona.'  

