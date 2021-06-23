Milind Soman Asks 'Is Vaccine Passport Really Useful?'; Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

COVID-19 vaccination has become one of the most-discussed topics in the country amid the recent second wave of the pandemic. Be it politicians, actors or sportspersons, numerous opinions have been shared on vaccines, right from its shortage, the efficacy to the recent record doses in a day. Milind Soman was the latest to share his opinion, and he asked if a vaccination passport was useful when there were chances of re-infection.

Milind Soman’s question on vaccine passports

Numerous countries in the world like Germany, Austria, and nations in the EU have been issuing or planning to issue vaccine passports as proof of vaccination to allow their citizens to travel abroad. Milind questioned the effectiveness of the move while pointing that vaccinated people could still catch the infection and spread it.

Is a vaccine passport really useful if the vaccinated person can still get infected and spread infection ? — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) June 22, 2021

Netizens had mixed responses to the post. Some were impressed that a celebrity had 'woken up' and started questioning.

Good that people start questioning. Wake up. — Kamalam (@Kamalam108) June 22, 2021

Another Blue tick waking up. — Movie Guru (@urmovieguru) June 22, 2021

Some netizens tried to explain to Milind the benefits of the certificate, and highlighted that its purpose was not to signify that the person could not get infected, but to show that the chances of the person catching the infection were ‘near negligible.’ Many cited studies to state that the chances of infection or the severity of the disease were much lesser after vaccination.

The vaccine passport doesn’t mean you can’t get infected or spread infection if infected, just means that the risk of you getting killed by the virus is near negligible. — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) June 22, 2021

As per US studies, vaccinated people have less possibility of spreading virus and even giving relaxation of not using masks if vaccinated for both doses. — Neetu Garg (@NeetuGarg6) June 22, 2021

A double vaccinated person is 30% less likely to spread the virus, virus risk is much lower after you build immunity (12 days after your vaccine is taken). Even if you get it, it is much likely to a milder form so less hospitalization and ventilation risk. — Roshni Bhogaita💙 (@roshnibphotos) June 22, 2021

Hi Milind,

Vaccinated person can still get infected but its impact would be negligible, no hospitalisation and no mortality, virus effect would be nullified.

He can still be carrier.



This is as per my limited understanding on this subject and I feel this info is right#vaccine — PD™ (@prashantd2) June 22, 2021

Milind himself has been one of the many stars of the film industry to be infected by the virus, but he had recovered from the virus in April.

India crosses 29 crore vaccine doses

In another significant achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the 29-crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. As the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, more than 53.4 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, over 32,81,562 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 71,655 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 6,55,38,687 people in the same age group across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and over 14,24,612 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry said in the statement.

