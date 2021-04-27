Milind Soman Bemoans Battle Between Pro-vaccine & Anti-vaxxers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 battle continues even after more than a year, and the ‘second wave’ has turned out to be more even more deadly with daily cases over three-four times than the first wave. While India has recorded a recovery rate of 82.54%, it seems vaccination seems the best bet to bring the pandemic to an end. However, there seems to be some doubts from a section on the effectiveness of the vaccine, and this was pointed out recently by Milind Soman.

Milind Soman on anti-COVID vaccine vs pro-vaccine

Milind seems to hav witnessed some contrasting opinions on the favourability of the vaccine, and termed it as a ‘battle’ between 'pro-vaxxers' and 'anti-vaxxers.' The model-turned-fitness enthusiast even went on to call it as a battle 'bigger than the battle against COVID-19 itself.'

Seems like the battle between pro-vaxxers and anti-vaxxers is bigger than the battle against covid19 ðŸ¤” — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 27, 2021

More netizens seemed to be in favour of the ‘pro vaxxers’, as they termed the ‘anti-vaxxers’ as ‘idiots’, while some wondered if there should be any debate on the decision to take the vaccine. One netizen felt it should be left to the person.

You mistakenly wrote idiots as anti-vaxxers ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¤¦ — Arjun Budhraja (@arjunbudhraja) April 27, 2021

Why should there be a battle really? — adityakelkar (@adityagkelkar) April 27, 2021

Jinko nahin Lena hai, mat lo, just stay away from public places. — Angad Savarkar Iyer (@AnandHumor) April 27, 2021

The Bajirao Mastani star had tweeted about vaccine in the past too. He had tweeted that one of the main benefits of the COVID-19 vaccIne was that it could 'make someone happier.'

I think one of the main benefits of the vaccine is that it might make people happier ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ™‚ — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) January 31, 2021

India recently became the fastest country to administer over 14 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, as per the Health Ministry. After opening the vaccination for those above 60, and then above 45 in two phases, the next phase to incorporate those in the age group of 18-45 is set to begin from May 1.

Meanwhile, Milind himself had tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He had announced on April 5 that he had tested negative after two weeks of quarantine. Apart from sharing details of consumption of 'kadha' that helped him recover, he announced that he was celebrating his recover by going on a ‘tiny run.'