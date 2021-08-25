Milind Soman Completes 8-day Long 'Unity Run' Barefoot Over 420 Km Expanse Fighting Fever

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman had recently embarked on a special mission – a 420-km Unity Run from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia. Milind who kicked off the walk on August 15, completed the run in eight days. After reaching his concluding point, the actor took to Instagram and penned a post while revealing his fitness level and how he would often like to be a part of such events every few years. The 55-year-old actor shared his experience of running continuously for eight days and how the harsh weather acted as a great barrier.

Milind Soman narrates his Unity Run experience

The actor, who was diagnosed with coronavirus this year, shared that the Unity Run was a challenge for him, post recovering from it as he wanted to check if he was fully recovered or not. He shared views on the strenuous walk and wrote, “This time it was tougher as I did not have enough sleep in the week before the run, owing to a night film shoot. Three days into the run, after two days of torrential rain and one day of blistering humidity, at around 170km."

The actor further mentioned that since his immunity was low post the COVID-19 recovery, hence he developed acute bronchitis, and his body temperature shot up to 104 degrees Celcius. “The doctor suggested a day of complete rest, due to which I wasn't able to complete the mileage for a day and a half. Even by the last day, I was not able to make up the mileage, so ended with a few km less. The silver lining was that I recovered so quickly in just one day, running 50km per day again. This proves that however fit I am, I still need to be more aware, and very very very careful. Unity. Peace. Harmony. And good health to all,” Milind wrote while narrating his hard experience.

After Milind Soman completed his eight-day-long journey of 416 kilometres to spread a message of unity, health, peace, and harmony, Milind waved the tricolour and expressed his happiness of completing it. Milind wrote 'touchdown Statue of Unity' after eight days as he landed at the Statue of Unity, one of the tallest statues in the world as a mark of respect to first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The former supermodel was challenged by the mission and stated that it was 'not easy.' Milind seemed to head for a much-needed rest as he shared that he would come up with a detailed post on the experience later on.

(Image Credits: Milindrunning/KonwarAnkita/Instagram)