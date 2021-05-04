Milind Soman Designates Sunday As 'no Phone Day', Responds To Fans' Sharp Observation

Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him exercising with watermelon instead of weights. The fitness enthusiast also highlighted that he has designated Sunday as a 'no phone day'.

"Sunday is now designated as no phone day. 36hrs without any gadgets is refreshing ! And stress free. Stress is known to weaken the immune system, so try to stay away from things that stress you out unnecessarily. Along with stress management, a little bit of exercise and simple food go a long way to keep you healthy and your immune system strong. Even if you mix up your exercise with your food! #health #mondaymotivation," Soman wrote.

Soon after a fan dropped a comment making an observation and said, "Sorry to say sir. I m your biggest fan .. but still I wanted to ask that how did you shoot this video? without any gadgets." To this, Soman replied, "Is today still Sunday in your world??" because the video was shared on a Monday. Another user asked, "Sir, if it was no phone then how did this got filmed???" and Soman replied saying, "Today is Monday where I am."

A few weeks ago, Milind Soman had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, which had left many of his fans concerned for his health. While both Milind and Ankita had remained silent about his health, Ankita had taken to social media quite recently to announce his recovery. She posted a picture of the two on Instagram and expressed her relief while bringing the update on his health. She wrote in the caption, “And finally a sigh of relief after we both tested negative. Welcome back @milindrunning."