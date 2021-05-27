Milind Soman Discloses His Favourite 'pushups For Selfies' In Throwback Thursday Video

Actor and model Milind Soman has disclosed his way of allowing his fans to take a selfie with him. He shared a video of his method in a throwback Thursday video where he claimed that he asked people to do ten pushups in front of him and then take the requested selfie. In his Instagram post, he showed a middle-aged woman complying with his wishes and called it "one of his favourite pushups for selfies".

In the video, Milind can be heard counting as the lady dressed in a yellow saree did the pushups in public. The model narrated the story of the incident which, apparently, took place in Raipur. He said he was roaming around in a market in the small town when the lady approached him for a picture. He agreed to take the picture but asked her to do ten pushups on the spot in return.

He claimed that the lady immediately agreed to his condition. "No problem with saree, no problem with people around, no problem with never having done pushups ever, no excuses at all", he wrote and admired the unidentified woman for her courage. He concluded that the moral was, "Sometimes, all the fitness you need, to be able to live a better life, or get the things you want, is the ability to say, YES, I CAN DO THIS." He then told his followers that he had indeed taken a picture with her later.

Milind's "pushup for selfie" video won fans' hearts. Many of his fans loved the intention of Milind's conditions. His wife Ankita Konwar commented on the post with a thoughtful saying which read, "The battles that you fight are within your own mind. That is where the real victories and defeats are." Others applauded the woman for her courage in taking on the challenge. They loved her attempts at doing the exercise and wrote, "It's not the outcome that matters, what matters the most are the efforts of trying." One fan humorously wrote, "Your intentions are good but bechari aunty." The post gained over 16,000 likes within an hour.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in Four More Shots Please! as Dr Aamir Warsi. The web series focuses on the lives of four women, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo, who must deal with their love lives while juggling their careers. He was also seen in 2020's Paurashpur, a period drama web series on ALT Balaji, as Boris. The series also included Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini and others.

Image: Milind Soman's Instagram

