Milind Soman Does Pull-ups In Traditional Attire, Fans Laud His Approach To Fitness

Actor-model Milind Soman is known for leading a fit and healthy lifestyle and he often urges his fans and followers to do so too, along with his wife, Ankita Konwar. The actor recently took to his social media handle and shared a video of himself doing pull-ups but in an all-new avatar. Soman stepped away from the regular athletic wear fans are used to seeing him in and donned ethnic wear as she stunned followers with his approach to fitness.

Milind Soman works out in traditional attire

The actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday and shared a video of himself doing a set of pull-ups seamlessly as he donned a white kurta. He used the foot-tapping famous number from Allu Arjun's latest hit Pushpa: The Rise, 'Oo Antava' featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he displayed his strength. His caption was all about how attire should not be a barrier while working out. He wrote, "Clothes are meant to protect your body from the weather, they shouldn’t stop you from doing what you need to do!"

Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and agreed with the actor. Some thought he was 'Absolutely' right, while others poured heart and fire emoticons. A fan counted that the actor managed to do 12 chin-up pull-ups and congratulated him, while another wrote, "Full swag" in the comments section. An Instagram used also mentioned that Soman inspires his followers as they agreed with his statement on attire. The comment read, "Just love this ... workout with anything and everything... you inspire us to keep working out"

This is not the first time the actor has posted such a video. The last time he posted a clip of himself doing a set of pull-ups, let fans in on his workout routine, and left them stunned. He mentioned that he only exercises for 15 minutes a day and his followers could not believe him. He mentioned that his routine consists of pushups, planks, swinging a mugdal, throwing a kettlebell, or 'whatever seems like fun' in the moment. He wrote, "Some people find it difficult to believe that I exercise for a total of 15-20min every day 😀 but I find that this much is enough to enable me to be fit enough to do the things I want in my life. One set each of 4-5 different exercises at different times during the day. A 5min plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull-up bar, one set on the parallel bar, 2min swinging a mugdal or throwing a kettlebell, whatever seems like fun at that moment! Being fit is easy if you know your goal and make it a priority 😊"

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning