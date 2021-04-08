Milind Soman finds solace in running post COVID recovery, says 'such relief to be on road'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who has recently recovered from coronavirus, is back in action. The actor took to Instagram and shared videos while running 5 km in 40 minutes while regaining his fitness. Milind wrote that he heard stories from people about post-coronavirus effects which motivated him to take it easy for a while rather than exerting his body.

Milind Soman resumes fitness post COVID recovery

The 55-year-old actor felt 'relief to be on the road again' after a long time. Further, he wrote about his plans to undergo tests for 'lung function, blood clots, and other things that are being talked about every 10 days to keep a check on his health parameters. The 16 December actor in the post confessed that "he had not had any flu-like symptoms for more than 25 years now, so to have even the mild fever and tiredness that he had was definitely unusual! He is sure people are all being as careful as they can." READ | Milind Soman shares Day 10 Quarantine health update with a portrait

He concluded the post on a positive note where he urged the people to understand the imortance of the benefits of maintaining a healthy and fit body. "Understanding health and fitness is so important. Knowing that health is not just about being free of disease and fitness is not six-pack sacks and biceps is a start. Keep the mind calm and the body active. Always!"

Other than the actor, his wife Ankita Konwar, also shared her emotions of resuming running after a gap of three months. She also shared a video of running on the road and wrote the importance of getting aligned with 'mental, physical and spiritual being.' Ankita revealed that went through a long emotional journey in the past three months which she mentioned were quite draining emotionally and physically. In order to push her boundaries, Ankita shared that she has decided to ' push herself to do the things that don’t align.'

Milind who recently negative about the virus after quarantining himself at home for 14 days, took to his Instagram and had shared a lively picture with his wife while expressing his happiness to unite with her wife after a long time. He penned a lengthy post while thanking his fans and well-wishers for pouring in their love and recovery wishes. "End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort (sic," he wrote. Adding, he wrote, "Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel while making sure she was safe all the time."

(Image credit: Instagram)