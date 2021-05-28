Milind Soman Gets Slammed By Netizens For Making Saree-clad Woman Do Pushups For A Selfie

Milind Soman’s recent Instagram post did not go down well with some fans. The model and actor took to Instagram and shared a video of a woman doing pushups as requested by Soman if she wants a selfie with him. The saree clad woman quickly got down on the floor and began doing the pushups. But some fans did not like Milind Soman’s actions and spoke about the same in the comment section. Find out more details about this story below.

Milind Soman gets criticized for making woman do pushups for a selfie

Milind Soman is known for being one of the fittest celebrities in the industry. He often shares pictures and videos of himself working out. He also motivates people to have a healthy lifestyle. Recently, Milind Soman took to Instagram and shared a video of a sari-clad woman doing pushups in front of him. Milind explained that he told the woman to do pushups if she wanted to click a selfie with her.

Milind explained the incident in his caption. He wrote, “One of my favourite pushups for selfie people! I was in a small street market, I think it was in Raipur, eating some local yum stuff, and this lady asked for a selfie. As soon as I said 10 pushups she was on the ground and started even before I switched on the camera!! No problem with saree, no problem with people around, no problem with never having done pushups ever, no excuses at all :) Sometimes, all the fitness you need, to be able to live a better life, or get the things you want, is the ability to say YES, I CAN DO THIS”. Take a look at Milind Soman’s Instagram post below.

But as mentioned earlier, Milind’s video did not go down well with some fans. One fan wrote, “Your intentions are good but bechari aunty”. Another fan wrote, “Doing push-ups for fitness is definitely good but you making a woman do push-ups for doing a selfie with you on the road is not done. Tell me what’s good about it?”

But some fans loved Milind’s initiative and shared their stories about doing pushup for a selfie with Soman. One fan commented, “You did the same with me at Taj Lands end Mumbai, that was November 200. I can send u the pic if u want.... u asked me to do 20 push-ups behind the lift area and I am sure I impressed u with my push-ups in my dress and that’s how I got a selfie.... lots of love... and thanx to u, I am motivated to go for a 10km run daily”. Take a look at these comments below.

IMAGE: MILIND SOMAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.