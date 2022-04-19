Milind Soman Gives Fitness Goals As He Completes 30 Push-ups In Boat On Brahmaputra River

When it comes to fitness Milind Soman is at the forefront and is well-known for his healthy habits and fit lifestyle. The 56-year-old actor serves as an inspiration to many as he often gives fans a sneak peek into his fitness routine.

From cycling to doing difficult pull-ups, Milind Soman is a fitness freak and his Instagram handle is proof of that. Recently, the actor took to his social media and posted a video of himself doing 30 push-ups on top of a boat sailing over the 'mighty Brahmaputra.'

Milind Soman shares a motivational video

On Tuesday, Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video clip where the actor is seen doing pushups amidst the scenic location of Brahmaputra. The actor continued with his exercise and did 30 pushups despite being distracted by a person from behind. His wife Ankita Konwar recorded the video. Sharing the clip, Soman captioned the post as "What a motivational view ! Nothing more spiritually powerful than a river or a mountain 😊 whatever the distraction around, in front or BEHIND !! 🤪 #30pushups #brahmaputra #assam #guwahati #love #health #happiness #life 📸 @ankita_earthy". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, it caught netizens' attention. One of the users wrote "You inspire many people" another wrote "U r the inspiration for all..love u milind ..god bless🙌🙌" whereas, the rest of the users showered love on the post.

Milind Soman's mother rides a bicycle after 25 years

On Tuesday, March 29, the Four More Shots Please! actor took to his Instagram to share a video where he is seen guiding his 83-year-old mother, Usha Soman, to learn the cycle on a beach. After guiding her a little, Soman's mother can be seen riding on her own. Sharing the video, Milind Soman gave a life lesson in the caption and lauded her mother's age-defying attitude. The actor wrote, ''Aai cycling after about 25 years ! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly 😛 not bad for 83 years 😀 #health #happiness #love #life #mother #live2inspire #goa #cycling''. Here take a look at the post-

