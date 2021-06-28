Milind Soman Gives Friend A Haircut, Donates Hair To Make Wigs For Cancer Patients

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman who is known to set major inspirational goals through his social media, recently left his fans amazed with his humanitarian gesture. The actor took to Instagram and shared a video with his friend Gauri Shah whom he gave a perfect haircut and informed that the hair was donated to make wigs for cancer patients.

Milind Soman donates friend's hair for wigs

With a bunch of pictures from the session, the actor revealed that during the virtual Global cut as a part of Hair for Hope India, founded by Premi Matthew, he donated his friend’s hair to make ‘wigs for people who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.’ Also, the 16 December actor shared that it is a great attempt to create a little bit of ‘happiness for people in a really tough situation.’ “Gave my friend @gauri_2804 a hair cut at the virtual Global cut - a - thon by Hair for Hope India, founded by Premi Matthew Hair For Hope collects donated hair to make wigs for people who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy, and it's a great attempt to create a little bit of happiness for people in a really tough situation. Sometimes it takes so little from us to make someone smile,” he wrote.

Several fans of the actor were left motivated and had the eagerness to help and support the great cause. One of the users asked Milind to share details of the organisation so that many can follow in his footsteps. Another user wrote, “I would like to donate my hair too… can you pls share the details… n as I know 12” length only acceptable… pls guide.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ also want to donate my hair in Pune. any links sir?” Another also showed his excitement for the same and shared his urge to donate. “Even I'm interested to donate my hair. Please share the contact details in Bengaluru,” the user wrote.

Apart from receiving a shout–out from fans for the noble gesture, Milind’s fitness videos and posts have always been a hit among his fans on social media. Recently, Milind shared a video on Instagram where he documented trying Mudgar with 10 kgs. The actor left many speechless with his zeal and enthusiasm towards fitness as he easily lifts up the Mudgar which is made of wood and iron easily.

IMAGE: MILINDRUNNING/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.