Milind Soman Goes For 16 Kilometre Run In New Workout Video; Wife Ankita Konwar Reacts

Model and actor Milind Soman is known for his fitness. The actor keeps promoting a healthy lifestyle and urges fans to exercise more often. Moreover, Milind Soman's fitness videos often garner much appreciation from his fans. The Four More Shots Please actor recently went on a 16-kilometre run which caught the attention of his wife, Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman goes for a 16-kilometre run

Milind Soman often goes for running sessions of kilometres. The actor, this time, went for a 16-kilometre run. He shared a low motion video of himself, in which he was running in a t-shirt and shorts. The actor also wore a pair of socks, with his toes peeping out, he is often seen wearing instead of shoes. In the caption, he wrote, "16k done today." The actor then teased a new venture and wrote, "Something big coming up !!!!." While the actor got lauds from his fans, his wife, Ankita Konwar, hearted his video. Some of his fans also asked him about his shoes.

On August 7, the actor shared a photo from his run. In the caption, he mentioned his daily routine and shared how he runs in the rain to the sets of his upcoming project. He also shared how he has been unable to take good sleep and has decided to find some time for himself. The actor wrote, "Running in the rain to a shoot that starts at 7pm and ends at 7am :) sleeping a few hours during the day... thats what I've been doing the whole week! People complain that night shifts make it difficult to live a healthy life, and its so true, but if I have decided to find those few minutes for myself, then I must make every effort 😀 Need to sleep 😴." Ankita Konwar reacted to Milind Usha Soman's photo and wrote, "Send some rain here please 😘."

Milind Soman shares what he does besides pushups and running

Milind Soman is currently working on his new venture. The actor shared a video of himself from the night shift of his new project on August 6. In the video, the actor was seen pouring some water on himself from a bucket. In the caption, he wrote, "Shoots are fun! Hot water, cold rain, midnight in the monsoon 😄 for those who keep wondering if i do anything besides pushups and running, this is another thing, movie comin' up !"

IMAGE: MILIND SOMAN'S INSTAGRAM

