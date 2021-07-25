Milind Soman Goofs Up Congratulating Priya Malik, Politely Responds To Critics

Athlete Priya Malik achieved a major triumph as she won a Gold Medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Hungary. As Malik clinched the Gold, several Bollywood celebrities poured in congratulatory wishes for the athlete. Model/actor Milind Soman also congratulated the athlete but made a minor mistake while congratulating Malik. Soman while wishing Priya wrote that she won a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He later apologized and corrected himself and said that he was 'too overcome with joy' to check earlier.

Milind Soman corrects his mistake

As Priya Malik clinched the Gold Medal at World Cadet Championship in Hungary, Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the athlete. In his tweet, he wrote "Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokoyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus." However, the model soon spotted his mistake apologized for making the blunder. Correcting himself he then tweeted "Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy Priya Malik won Gold at the World Wrestling Championships! Onwards and upwards."

Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy 😄 Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards 👏👏👏👏👏🙂 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) July 25, 2021

Priya Malik won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal by finishing her opponent wrestler Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus with a 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik's 'golden' triumph comes a day after the champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu had clinched silver in the Women's 49kg category in Tokyo Olympics. The news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu created history and won silver yesterday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chanu became first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games by lifting 202kg.

More about Priya Malik

Priya Malik hails from Jind in Haryana and her father Jayabhagwan Nidani is an Indian army veteran. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Malik has also become the first athlete to win a gold medal for India in World Wrestling Championship. Interestingly, several people mistook Malik's win as a win in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

