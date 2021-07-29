Milind Soman Has Fans Reminiscing His Shirtless 'Made In India' Look In New Post

Milind Soman often goes viral due to the content he posts on his instagram - be it life advice or fitness goals. Recently, Soman took to his Instagram to share a major throwback picture form his modelling days and the internet is going gaga over it. Take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram post that is taking the internet by storm.

Milind Soman's Before VS After

On July 29, the actor posted a 'Throwback Thursday' photo, for which se seemed to have gone through his archives and found something straight from the year 1996. Soman shared two shirtless pictures on his social media, a recent one and one from his younger days. Wondering how the time flies by, the actor captioned the post writing, '26 years later.. #timeFLIES #ThrowbackThursday'.

Netizens' reaction to Milind Soman's shirtless picture

It was evident from the comment section that the fans and celebrities could not contain themselves. Actor Anusha Dandekar could not help but swoon over the supermodel writing, 'Ughhh how are you even a real human! 🔥'. Several fans followed suit as one commented 'Hot then… Hotter now. My forever crush😍' while another wrote, 'Same 2 same 😃Xerox copy only pic resolution has changed'. One fan believed the actor has found the fountain of youth writing, 'Looks like somebody found the fountain of eternal youth'.

Milind Soman in Made in India song

The actor entered the entertainment industry after being offered modelling jobs. His popularity skyrocketed after appearing in Alisha Chinai's 1996 Made in India song video. Following his massive success, he went on to appear in Valley of Flowers, A Mouthful of Sky, Arn – The Kingdom at Road's End, Alex Pandian, Bajirao Mastani and Hamara Tiranga.

A look at Milind Soman's post

This would not be the first time that the actor treated his fans with shirtless pictures of himself. The fitness enthusiast used social media to inspire his fans to take up fitness and lead a healthy lifestyle. Along with his mother Usha Soman and wife Ankita Konwar, Milind uploads numerous workout videos flaunting his athletic skills online. He also uses Twitter to interact with his fans and voice his opinions on societal issues.

