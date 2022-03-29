Actor Milind Soman is known for inspiring his fans to take up their health and fitness seriously. Along with his wife Ankita Konwar, the 56-year-old shares videos of his exercises and marathons on social media. As fans often laud him for his active and healthy lifestyle while being in his 50s, Soman's mother came out on top as she shocked the netizens by exhibiting great fitness while being in her 80s.

Recently, Milind Usha Soman took to his social media to share a video of his mother learning to bicycle at the age of 83, proving that learning something new does not have an age limit.

Milind Soman's mother rides bicycle after 25 years

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 29, the Four More Shots Please! actor shared a video where he is seen guiding his 83-year-old mother, Usha Soman, to learn the cycle on a beach. After guiding her a little, Soman's mother can be seen riding on her own. Sharing the video, Milind Soman gave a life lesson in the caption and lauded her mother's age-defying attitude.

He wrote, ''Aai cycling after about 25 years ! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly 😛 not bad for 83 years 😀 #health #happiness #love #life #mother #live2inspire #goa #cycling''.

Fans in the comment section could not get enough of the fitness maestro mother-son duo as one netizen commented, ''It was so nice to meet you all on the beach today. Your aai riding this cycle at this age is such an inspiration for all all of us.'' Ankita Konwar also commented by writing, ''My cuties''.

More on Milind Soman

This is not the first time that the model's mother has inspired the fans to take up a healthy lifestyle and start exercising as Soman has shared several videos of his mother skipping, doing push-ups, running and more. In an old video, Milind Soman can be seen skipping with his mother as he shared the video with the caption, ''kipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me 😀 when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra .''

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning