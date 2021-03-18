Milind Soman Inspire Fans With New Workout Clip, Says 'you Lose Nothing Unless You Quit'

The Supermodel of The Year judge Milind Soman is an avid fitness enthusiast. His love for working out is no secret as he often takes to his social media space to share his own experience with sprinting to inspire others. Now, on Wednesday, March 17, the model, took to Instagram, to share yet another fitness video that is sure to leave one motivated.

Milind Soman performs weighted pull-ups

In the clip shared by him, Milind can be seen performing pull-ups while balancing a heavy ball with his legs. Using the ball as a reference, Milind explains the famous phrase ‘drop the ball’ in his cheeky style. While performing the task, the model loses balance and the ball falls right on the floor. However, he immediately composes himself and picks it up using his feet and continues his workout routine. He says,

In the constant effort to be a better person, sometimes you drop the ball, you trip, you lose your way. It doesn't matter. Pick it up as soon as you possibly can and carry on, you lose nothing unless you quit. READ | Milind Soman says he is thrilled to run with wife Ankita Konwar again, shares picture

According to him, the journey can be long, however with ‘patience, endurance and limitless self-belief’ one can achieve anything in life. “The journey is long, it is lifelong, so patience, endurance and limitless self-belief are the most important things I need to develop. Mental, physical and spiritual improvement are the fruits of a regular pursuit of good habits and I must make the pursuit neverending!”, he adds. Check out the inspirational post below:

Upon seeing the post, fans of the Paurashpur star completely agreed with him. While some were ‘wowed’ with his love for fitness, another user expressed that his take on dropping the ball is just ‘right’. Take a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

Talking about Milind’s journey with fitness, the model has an athletic history of his own. The avid sportsperson has previously represented Maharashtra in the national swimming championship. He constantly encourages his followers to practise running in order to lead a healthy lifestyle. On the professional front, he was last seen the web show Paurashpur alongside Shilpa Shinde and Shaheer Sheikh.

