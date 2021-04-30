Milind Soman Is All Hearts As He Shares A Mushy Moment With Wife Ankita Konwar

Actor Milind Soman spent his Thursday evening with some leisure time in the woods with his wife. Last evening he took to his Instagram stories showing that he was savouring summer fruit mango and also added a glimpse of evening light in the woods. The Bajirao Mastani actor later shared a mushy moment with his wife Ankia Konwar and was all hearts spending time with her.

Milind Soman is all hearts as wife Ankita gives him a kiss

After spending time in the woods, Milind Soman and his wife shared a cute moment that had him all hearts. Ankita was seen kissing him on his forehead and Milind was smiling at the camera. The actor who clearly looked smitten by his wife, summed up his emotion by adding a red heart emoji to the photo. See the screenshot of Milind Soman's Instagram story-

More of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's special moments

Milind Soman got married to Ankita Konwar in a low-key wedding at Alibaugh on April 22, 2018. To mark their third wedding anniversary last week on Thursday, Milind Soman added a series of pictures with Ankita which included a few from their wedding day. He added a selfie picture of them followed by their wedding pictures in which they were all smiles as they wore wedding garlands.

He also added a traditional picture of them in which he was shirtless, wearing a white lungi, and Ankita was seen in an ivory silk saree with a zari border. He talked about their everlasting bond in the caption and wrote: "3 years!!! Happy anniversary @ankita_earthy Still seems like yesterday this is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweet heart that makes me smile."

Milind Soman's wife Anika on the other hand was spotted spending time with her mother-in-law Usha Soman on Wednesday. Ankita shared pictures as she strolled around in a garden with Usha in Lonavala. She first added a selfie picture of her in a grey tank-top with the woods in the background. She then added a picture posing with Usha in the garden, in which she donned a tank top with a blue wash pattern and shorts while Usha was all smiles beside her wearing a printed top and baggy pants. Ankita wrote in the caption "Chasing sunsets and mobile network in the garden with the MIL".

Promo Image Source: Milind Soman's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.