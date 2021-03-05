Milind Soman Is 'looking Forward' To Experiment With Looks After 'Warrior Eunuch' Avatar

After sharing an inspirational post about the 105-year-old world champion athlete, Man Kaur, Milind Soman has now shared a streak of pictures to show his experimental looks with fans on Instagram. On Friday, the Four More Shots Please actor flaunted three different looks which he sported in the past few months, be it his "Warrior Eunuch" look as Boris in ALT Balaji's Paurashpur or his suave "Businessman" look. Along with boasting about his experimental looks pre-lockdown and post-lockdown, Milind also expressed his desire of wanting to experiment with his looks, even more, this year.

Milind Soman's Friday Faces are all-things experimental yet dapper

Milind Soman's style has been looked up to by millions of fans across the country over the years and his Instagram handle is proof. The 55-year-old's knack for experimenting with his looks and appearance hasn't been a secret from the world as he often leaves fans gushing over his brand-new looks on Instagram. Similarly, in his latest '#FridayFaces' post on the social media platform, the Bajirao Mastani actor opened up about experimenting with several looks in the last few months because of the COVID-19 lockdown and boasted about three of the many looks he experimented with.

Be it what he called the "Businessman" look, the "Warrior Eunuch" look or the "Playboy" look, Milind Soman looked suave in each one of them even though they were quite different from one another. Posting the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "#FridayFaces experimented with so many different looks in the last few months because of the lockdown and completing some of the pending work once things started opening up Businessman, Warrior eunuch, Playboy, looking forward to a lot more fun experiments this year!!!...#explore".

Checkout Milind Soman's latest Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar recently shelled out major couple goals for fans on Instagram after the former penned a heartfelt anniversary wish for the latter. Along with sharing a mushy photo with Ankita, Milind revealed completing seven years of togetherness with his wife. He wrote, "After seven years of travelling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To neverending anniversaries."

Take a look:

