Milind Soman Kick-starts New Year 2022 With A Fitness Tip, Says 'It's About Freedom'

Milind Soman is famous for his workout routines and often shares some interesting tips about how his fans and followers can also lead a healthy life like him. The actor stepped into the new year with an interesting and unique tip on how to stay healthy in 2022. He emphasised the importance of fitness, but also called it 'freedom'.

Milind Soman's fitness tip for his fans in 2022

The actor shared a picture of himself flexing his triceps and surprisingly uploaded the next picture in the slide show with a chef as he held a delicious Indian dessert, jalebi in his hand. Soman wished to convey to his fans that fitness is not about restriction, instead, it is about freedom. He mentioned that one did not need to choose between triceps and jalebis. However, although he mentioned that fitness is about freedom, he stated that it comes with great responsibility.

He then wished his fans and followers a happy new year and also told them that the jalebi he was eating was made by a chef in Jaisalmer. Milind Soman's caption read, "Do we have to choose between triceps and jalebis? No!!!!! Can have both 😎 fitness is not about restriction, it’s about freedom, but as we all know, with freedom comes great responsibility!!! By the way, these are the best gud ki jalebis in the world, made by chef Deep at @suryagarh in Jaisalmer ! Happy new year! #health #happiness #life #love #triceps #jalebi"

Soman often also includes his wife, Ankita Konwar in his fitness routines and gives fans couple and fitness goals at the same time. This is not the first time the actor has told his followers about the importance of freedom when it comes to fitness. In October 2021, the actor has shared a picture of a heart-shaped jalebi and wrote, "Do I eat jalebi's ?? Of course.. sometimes 😉 Fitness, to me, means a life of freedom, not restriction.. to be able to enjoy everything that life and the world have to offer 😀 we all know what food is good and bad for us, all I do is eat more of the good and minimize the bad! So more vegetables and fruits, very little refined sugar."

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning