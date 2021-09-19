Milind Soman Lauds Wife Ankita After She Details Her Traumatic Experience; Watch

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have been each other's rock-solid support in every catastrophic time, which is evident from their heartwarming posts and constant cheering for their better half on social media. Recently, Ankita took to her Instagram handle and detailed the traumatic experiences she has gone through in her lifetime. She opened up about being abused as a child, losing family members, being cheated on by people among other things.

Ankita and Milind Soman have proved their strong bond time and again, and this revelation saw Milind lauding his wife for having come a long way. As soon as Ankita uploaded the video, which entails all her bad memories, she received outpouring love and adulation from her fans and friends including VJ Anusha.

Ankita Konwar details her traumatic experiences

Taking to her social media handle on Saturday, September 18, Ankita shared a lip-sync video opening up with "You're so wise beyond your years", to which Ankita replies, “It’s trauma, baby!” and bursts into evil laughter. The text on the video as well as her caption entails the deplorable times she has been through, and how she has come out strong from these experiences. Ankita's caption read, "Abused as a child Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex-lover Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am ! Love yourself 🤟🏽."

Milind, who has always been hailed by his followers as a doting husband, responded to Ankita's post saying, “You’ve come a long way, baby,” along with a heart-eye emoji. To this, Ankita thanked the actor turned model for being always being the best companion. Even the couple's friend VJ Anusha wrote “My Anki,” and added a bunch of heart emojis. Others also hailed Konwar as a beautiful person who can still be positive despite going through such things, adding that they respect her more now.

Milind and Ankita have faced scrutiny owing to their age difference ever since they tied the knot in 2018, with the former being 26 years older than Ankita. However, they have always put a strong front in the face of criticism.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MILIND USHA SOMAN)