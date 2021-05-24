Milind Soman Lists Fitness Parameters, Says ‘has Always Been More Than Six Packs'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, known to shell out major fitness goals through his social media post recently took to Instagram and penned a note on fitness. The actor gave a detailed view of what fitness means to him and shared that it is ‘more than just six-packs and biceps’ for him. Apart from this, he summed up understanding fitness in 10 points to remember for fans to make a note of it.

Milind Soman pens a note on the importance of fitness

The 55-year-old actor shared a video of his working out in the jungles where he is currently staying with his wife Ankita Konwar. The actor explained the advantages of fitness in the lengthy note and wrote, “So much discussion on fitness nowadays! Fitness to me has always been more than six-packs and biceps. Fitness starts and ends in the mind, which is the weakest part of most of us, and the body follows where the mind leads. Sometimes to great heights, sometimes to destruction, the choice is mine.”

Further, he evaluated his abilities according to several parameters, while listing his ‘personal top ten favourite ones that include ‘Patience with myself, tolerance of other people's ideas and beliefs, acceptance of the working and balance of nature, understanding myself and other people better so as to create positivity in every relationship, focus on what needs to be done, clarity of thought and purpose, ability to choose the path and goal that I believe is best for myself, ability to prioritize things I need to do to achieve any goal I set for myself, ability to adapt mentally and physically to changing situations, ability to physically be and live my life the way I want, even if it's just hanging,” he added.



At last, while concluding the post, the Paurashpur actor concluded the post and advocated the need to maintain sincerity and dedication towards following the above points rigorously to maintain a healthy and fit body. “Development of all these abilities require constant and regular effort from me if I wish to be fit for life,” Milind wrote. Earlier, Milind had shared a video where he gave an inside view of his illustrious kitchen garden that he has been maintaining with his wife. He shared a video showing off plucking a huge pumpkin that he had grown in his kitchen garden. He also informed about growing fruits and vegetables so that they can consume fresh food amid these uncertain times.



(IMAGE: MILINDRUNNING/Instagram)

