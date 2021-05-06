Milind Soman Looks Back At His Modelling Days; Shares A Throwback Pic From 1991

Milind Soman recently went down memory lane on Thursday and shared an old photograph from his modelling days. Milind clicked a picture of an old photo in which he posed in a Kashmiri ensemble. He shared the post with the hashtag 'ThrowbackThursday'. Read further to know more about Milind Soman's throwback photo.

Milind Soman's throwback picture

Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from his old modelling days. The Four More Shots Please! actor mentioned in the caption that the photo was taken in Delhi in 1991. He wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday 1991 😋 some really beautiful old Kashmiri textiles, a pair of black spandex shorts, hard Delhi sun, @bharatsikkastudio ... and me!". Take a look at Milind Soman's latest photo below.

Fans of the actor were drooling over his look from the 90s. A fan asked him, "After modelling, do models get to keep the clothes they pose in?" and added a heart-eyed emoji while another one called him "Man of culture 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼". Here's how fans of the 16th December actor reacted to his throwback photo.

Milind Soman celebrates #WorkoutWednesday

The 55-year-old actor is known for his fitness. On Wednesday, Milind Soman took to his Instagram handle to share a video with the hashtag 'workoutwednesday'. He was seen performing an exercise while hanging on a rectangular frame. He explained the workout position in the caption and wrote, "Ancient physicians—including those from China in 2600 BC and Hippocrates around 400 BC—believed in the value of physical activity for health. By the 20th century, however, a diametrically opposite view—that exercise was dangerous—prevailed instead 🙄🙄🙄".

Milind is also known for promoting a healthy lifestyle. He asked people to stay active as inactivity can encourage diseases. In the caption, he wrote, "Now, as in ancient times, we realise that inactivity can encourage disease. It doesn't mean that you spend hours in the gym. Be active. For a few minutes every day. Even 5 minutes to start with. Find an activity you enjoy that is simple, comfortable and can be done even at home. JUST KEEP MOVING !!! #workoutwednesday".

