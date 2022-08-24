Milind Soman Meets PM Modi; Says Happy To Find 'mutual Interest' In Ancient Indian Sports

Notable supermodel and actor Milind Soman has constantly been sharing glimpses of his Unity Run 2022 along with details about how he began his marathon from Jhansi and ended in Delhi. As the supermodel ended his journey in Delhi a day ago, he recently revealed how he met Narendra Modi, the honourable Prime Minister of India and offered him a beautiful gift.

Milind Soman meets PM Narendra Modi post ‘Unity Run’ 2022

Milind Soman recently took to this official Instagram handle and shared glimpses of how he met Narendra Modi, the honourable Prime Minister of India. In the first photo, he can be seen sporting a maroon jacket with blue jeans while PM Modi donned a white kurta with a black jacket. The next photo depicted Milind Soman gifting an idol of Balkrishna to PM Modi.

In the caption, Milind Soman shared details about his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated how happy he was to meet him after the Unity Run and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health & fitness. Stating further, he mentioned how he even thanked the PM for everything he was doing to encourage people to take up Yoga and Ayurveda across the country and gifted him a Balkrishna that he and his wife Ankita brought from Vrindavan during Janmashtami.

The caption read, “Was so happy to meet Hon PM @narendramodi after the #UnityRun and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health & fitness :) i thanked him for all he is doing to encourage people to take up Yoga and Ayurveda across the country, and gifted him a Balakrishna that @ankita_earthy brought from Vrindavan during Janmashtami “ (sic)

Milind Soman earlier posted a video clip of himself announcing that he completed the Unity Run 2022 beginning from Jhansi fort to Red Fort while going through highways, sun, rain, heat and blisters. Watch the video ahead-

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning