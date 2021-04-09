Milind Soman Muses 'Every Moment Is Precious..' As He Recovers From COVID-19

Milind Soman has finally tested negative for COVID-19 and took to his Instagram to share his thoughts. He mused how in certain situations time seems to be passing too quickly but, in others, too slow. The actor has been sharing almost every update with his fans and followers on Instagram, through his 14 day quarantine period, and now his road to recovery. Read along and take a look at the post here, and what he has to say.

Milind Soman shares how time seems to pass slowly and quickly in different situations

The actor took to his Instagram in the afternoon of April 9, 2021, and shared a post with two pictures. The first picture was of him pretending to hold the sun in the middle of his index finger and thumb, and the second was a picture of the early morning skies. Milind Soman expresses how times seems to be passing really slow sometimes, but his 14 day quarantine period in Lonavala passed quite quickly.

Soman wrote in his caption, “Sometimes time passes so slow ( when you are doing a plank !) or sometimes so quick, like the 14 days I spent in quarantine in this beautiful jungle in Lonavala :) we try to hold on to the good times, but just like a sunset, time, whether good or bad, is fleeting!” and closed it by saying, “Every moment is precious…”.

The post has received close to 18.5k likes in a short while of being shared on the photo-sharing platform. Milind Soman has received quite some love from his fans and followers in the comments under the post. Take a look at some of them here.

Milind Soman’s health update

The actor had tested positive for COVID-19 around March 23, 2021, which he had shared in a long Instagram post on March 26. He has now tested negative and shared this with his fans and followers on April 5, 2021. Milind Soman shared a selfie with his wife Ankita, and wrote, “End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort”.

Source: Milind Soman's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.