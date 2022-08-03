Milind Soman On Calls To Boycott 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan': 'Can’t Stop...'

As Aamir Khan's upcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha became the unwilling center of controversy after "#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha" started trending on Twitter, Milind Soman sent a strong message to internet trolls. While Aamir Khan and his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha are being bashed on the internet, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan could also not save itself from the outrage of several people online.

Meanwhile, no concrete reasons as to why 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' has become a top trend is known yet; it is being assumed that the film is receiving backlash on social media for comments that the actor made about India a few years ago. Aamir Khan, too, spoke about it recently. When asked if such campaigns against his films make him upset, he told PTI, "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That's not the case. Please don't boycott my film. Please watch my film."

Milind Soman shares Tweet amid calls of boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan

Amid calls of boycotting Laal Singh Chaddha, model-actor Milind Soman shared a tweet. He mentioned how trolls can never affect a good film. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Trolls can’t stop a good film :)". However, social media users were not quite pleased with the comment and continued to reply negatively.

Trolls can't stop a good film :) — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 2, 2022

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The Hindi version has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Meanwhile, Forrest Gump showcased the story of a man (Tom Hanks), who goes on to do extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny. Laal Singh Chaddha will clash with Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 11.

