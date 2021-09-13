Milind Soman Performs One Hand Clap Push-ups With Ease In Latest Video; Watch

Milind Soman's fitness routine is unparalleled, and his constant updates on social media showcasing his workout sessions are a testament to it. The actor's followers laud him and his family for their consistency when it comes to staying healthy, defying all age norms. In the latest video shared by the 55-year-old actor, one can see him acing the clapping push-ups like no other. Soman can be seen sweating it out in the midst of a serene place in Baramulla, as he immerses himself in what he calls the '30 second workout'.

Milind Soman's Instagram feed is filled with videos of him and his wife Ankita Konwar as they embark on several marathons, achieve new fitness milestones among other things. Even this time around, the actor was accompanied by his wife, who he thanked for recording the clip.

Milind Soman's 30-second workout

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Four More Shots Please! actor uploaded the video and wrote," Good morning from the residence of the General Officer Commanding, Baramulla :) Beautiful flowers, bright sunshine, crisp air! 30second workout, move whenever you can 😀" and credited Ankita, who was behind the lens. Take a look.

More on Milind Soman's fitness tales

The actor is known to inspire many fitness enthusiasts with his knack for healthy living. he recently ran with a group of people, and taking to his social media handle, joked about making everyone do pushups in exchange for a selfie with him. "Ran with the people at @nurahealthscreeningindia and @fujifilmxindia, spoke about small lifestyle changes for better health and made all of them do pushups for a selfie :)", Milind Soman wrote.

The actor's workout sessions with his wife Ankita Konwar are one of his fan favourites. Sharing that he does 30 Surya namaskars every morning, the actor can be seen with Ankita, as they try to synch their 'different interpretations' of the exercise. Sharing that the act takes only seven minutes in his workout regime, the actor uploaded the duos' video and also mentioned how it is the "Best, low intensity, simple movement to improve and maintain basic strength, joint mobility, balance and focus".

On the work front, Soman, who started out by appearing in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made in India, has been a part of movies like Bhram, Say Salaam India and Bheja Fry among others. He has also donned a producer's hat with the 2003 film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula as well as a children's TV serial called Ghost Bana Dost. The actor is currently seen as a judge on the TV reality show Super Model Of The Year.

(Image: Instagram/@Milindrunning)