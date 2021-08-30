Milind Soman 'proud' Of Ankita Konwar After She Ran 30 Km On Bday, Calls Her 'incredible'

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are one of the internet's fittest couples, laying down major health and lifestyle goals for their audience. Ankita, who has been married to the model turned actor for three years now, marked her 30th birthday today by achieving an amazing feat of running 30 kilometres. Milind, lauded his wife for the same, calling her an 'incredible woman'. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, 30 August 2021, Milind posted a beautiful note for Ankita, giving a glimpse into her workout as well as the duo having a sweet celebration.

Milind Soman lauds wife on 30th birthday

Soman uploaded a short video of Ankita, as she ran 30km as well as did 30 Surya namaskars, despite the 'heat and humidity'. He also shared an adorable photo with Ankita, with her birthday cakes. One can see her holding a muffin bouquet that read 'CHIKOO'. Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday shonuuu !!!! Am so proud of you for sticking to your plan of running 30km and doing 30 suryanamaskars today for your 30th birthday, in spite of the heat and humidity 👏👏👏👏👏👏😊 This is the first time I have crewed for someone and it was so good to see your consistency and pace and effortless run 😀 its almost 8 years since we met and every year seems more warm and beautiful and amazing than the last 🤗Love you for the incredible woman that you are ❤️." Have a look:

The Four More Shots Please! actor recently uploaded photos with his wife as the duo embarked on a Unity run. He shared a cute picture of them together on social media after the run, praising his wife for being a ‘good runner.’ In the caption, he also thanked his wife for being herself, further sending more power to her and stated how much he loved her.

Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

The duo completed three years of marriage last month, penning down heartfelt notes for each other. Sharing a string of photos, Ankita mentioned that her time with Milind has been like experiencing magic firsthand. She also gave him a loving reference, stating, "You’re the water to my earth. Shaping me, nurturing me, growing with me" as she reminisced their time since their wedding in Spain's little forest. Milind also uploaded photos with her, adding a brief caption that stated how he sorely misses her.

(IMAGE- MILIND USHA SOMAN/ INSTA)