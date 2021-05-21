Last Updated:

Milind Soman Questions Classification Of Black Fungus As Epidemic; Netizens Divided

Milind Soman questioned the classification of Black Fungus under the Epidemic Act by some states. Netizens were divided over the reaction.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Milind Soman, Black Fungus, Epidemic

Image: Milind Soman/Instagram/PTI


When the battle against COVID-19 was being fought valiantly, the emergence of new variants made the fight harder. As the world tried to rein in the spread of the different variants,  the emergence of a new type of infection, said to be affecting COVID-19 patients, among others, named black fungus or mucormycosis is catching the notice of the authorities. Milind Soman did not seem convinced about the decision of various states declaring black fungus under the Epidemic Act.

Milind Soman's alleged tweet on Black Fungus being declared as an epidemic

Milind asked if the disease could classify under an epidemic act, and termed it as a disease caused by ‘unhygienic humidifiers’.

The model-turned-fitness enthusiast seemed to react to reports where authorities allegedly urged hospitals to clean humidifiers being used to treat COVID-19 on oxygen beds as a precaution against the spread of the virus.  

READ | Milind Soman aces "six-finger pullups" in yet another motivational fitness video; Watch

Milind’s post received mixed reactions. While some termed it as a ‘valid question’, others listed what they had read up on mucormycosis. They shared that unhygienic humidifiers were not responsible for the disease while stating that the fungi were attacking people with weak immune systems, diabetes, and those who were being treated with steroids. Many of them termed it as ‘highly infectious’ and one with a high fatality rate while justifying the decision of the states to declare it under The Epidemic Act.

READ | Ankita Konwar wants to know about 'no Monday motivation', Milind Soman reacts

Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Odisha have notifiable the disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Some have also formed a task force to handle the situation.

197 cases have been identified in Delhi. The state health minister Satyendra Jain had stated that the infection was being caused due to an 'increase in sugar level in the blood and a reduction in immunity due to steroids.' 

READ | Milind Soman returns to 'jungle', feels 'sad' post COVID recovery

"Take steroid only after consulting with the doctor, not without it. If the doctor has advised discontinuing steroids then stop taking them. Many people are still taking it even after getting discharged from the hospitals," he added.

READ | Milind Soman shares glimpse of 'gardening efforts' as he grows ‘big fat fruits’, watch

"It's very dangerous because your immunity becomes zero. This fungus originates from mud or any decaying object at home," said Satyendra Jain

"People who have stopped taking steroids should remain cautious. Do not get out of the house for at least one week," he added.

"Controlling the blood sugar level is very important. Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies if blood sugar is increased." Jain stated.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND