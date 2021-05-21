Milind Soman Questions Classification Of Black Fungus As Epidemic; Netizens Divided

When the battle against COVID-19 was being fought valiantly, the emergence of new variants made the fight harder. As the world tried to rein in the spread of the different variants, the emergence of a new type of infection, said to be affecting COVID-19 patients, among others, named black fungus or mucormycosis is catching the notice of the authorities. Milind Soman did not seem convinced about the decision of various states declaring black fungus under the Epidemic Act.

Milind Soman's alleged tweet on Black Fungus being declared as an epidemic

Milind asked if the disease could classify under an epidemic act, and termed it as a disease caused by ‘unhygienic humidifiers’.

The model-turned-fitness enthusiast seemed to react to reports where authorities allegedly urged hospitals to clean humidifiers being used to treat COVID-19 on oxygen beds as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

How can a disease supposedly caused by unhygienic humidifiers in hospitals be classified as an epidemic ? 🤔 — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) May 21, 2021

Milind’s post received mixed reactions. While some termed it as a ‘valid question’, others listed what they had read up on mucormycosis. They shared that unhygienic humidifiers were not responsible for the disease while stating that the fungi were attacking people with weak immune systems, diabetes, and those who were being treated with steroids. Many of them termed it as ‘highly infectious’ and one with a high fatality rate while justifying the decision of the states to declare it under The Epidemic Act.

Milind it’s not the unhygienic humidifiers causing it. Black fungus infection is caused because of use of steroids and an extremely weak immunity triggered by Covid. You can live with unhygienic dehumidifiers with a standard immunity without any issues. Hence an epidemic. — Himanshu Upadhyay (@himanshu2904) May 21, 2021

Valid question 😐 — Jaideep Adhikari 🏹🚜 (@JaideepAdhikari) May 21, 2021

Its having almost above 50 % fatality rate, highly infectious although not contagious like C19 with abt 2% fatality rate,it should be declared epidemic wherever it's on rise... immunosuppressed patients with diabetes,cancer, thyroid, C19, asthmatic and others shd take precautions — MADHAVI (@madhavikanwar) May 21, 2021

Unfortunately another uninformed tweet blaming hospitals and healthcare..”unhygienic humidifiers”!! Mucormycosis is caused by a ubiquitous fungus which the normal human is able to ward off. The COVID ravaged steroid overdosed immune compromised diabetic human cannot. — Anisha Sawkar (@AnnieRadio) May 21, 2021

Primary reasons of black fungus disease - diabetes and steroid usage during covid. These make the body and the blood stream a fertile ground for fungus growth. A healthy body can counter fungal spores. It is commonly found in soil, all around us. — Shilpi Sahu (@TwitShilpi) May 21, 2021

Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Odisha have notifiable the disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. Some have also formed a task force to handle the situation.

197 cases have been identified in Delhi. The state health minister Satyendra Jain had stated that the infection was being caused due to an 'increase in sugar level in the blood and a reduction in immunity due to steroids.'

"Take steroid only after consulting with the doctor, not without it. If the doctor has advised discontinuing steroids then stop taking them. Many people are still taking it even after getting discharged from the hospitals," he added.

"It's very dangerous because your immunity becomes zero. This fungus originates from mud or any decaying object at home," said Satyendra Jain

"People who have stopped taking steroids should remain cautious. Do not get out of the house for at least one week," he added.

"Controlling the blood sugar level is very important. Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies if blood sugar is increased." Jain stated.