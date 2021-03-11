Milind Soman Recalls Old Memories With Throwback Pic From 2013, Points 'hair Is Darker'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently took to Instagram and revisited old memories while sharing a throwback picture from the 2013 marathon in Chennai. While pouring in his views over the picture, the fitness freak compared himself with the old picture and informed he has changed drastically over the years. Through the post, the actor explained that back in 2013, running was a “new thing” and people were still discovering several aspects about it. The Four More Shots Please star also there light on his looks back then and now which he feels has changed a lot. Comparing himself, he wrote, “ I had not yet started wearing the Pinkathon Ambassador tee that I now wear everywhere hair is darker too!”

Milind Soman shares throwback picture from running days

In the throwback picture, which he mentioned that was clicked for a magazine shoot, the actor can be seen sitting on the grass while wearing shorts and a t-shirt with “Madras to Chennai” written on it. Recalling the old moments, he wrote, “#throwbackthursday 2013 location probably Chennai as the tee suggests posing for some magazine when the media was still discovering running as a 'new thing.” His fans were quick enough to comment under the post while hailing him for his charming looks and fit body. One of the users who was flawed by his beauty wrote, “Always handsome ..even simply sitting.” Another user wrote, “I loved the "hair is darker too" Another echoed similar sentiments and praised the actor for emitting “positivity and inspiration” through his posts.

The actor who is often seen participating in several walkathons and marathons recently celebrated the birthday of Man Kaur who began her athletic career at the age of 93. The athletic club celebrated her 105th birthday and Milind Soman decided to share her inspiring tale online with his fans. Milind took to Instagram and shared a smiling picture with Man Kaur while he documented one of his fitness training sessions with the elderly athlete in a video that he too shared along with the picture. “Some people say active life is over at 45 and they can't do this or can't do that Man Kaur, the mascot of Pinkathon and world champion athlete, started running at the age of 93. Yesterday she celebrated her 105th birthday!!!! And still running. What does that tell you?” (sic)he wrote then.

