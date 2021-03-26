Milind Soman Reflects On How He Contracted Coronavirus; Shares His Health Update

Model and actor Milind Soman, on Friday, took to his social media handle and shared a self-portrait picture along with his latest health update, four days after testing positive for COVID-19. In the photo, Milind can be seen posing against the backdrop of mountains. He titled his lengthy note as "Quarantine. Day 4" and wrote, "Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°".

In the other half of his caption, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote that he took his first RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction ) test on September 4, 2020, as part of govt regulations before a flight. The actor also revealed that he has been travelling almost every week since then. Milind added that he even went to the US in October 2020.

"I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol," read an excerpt of his caption. He also added that during his discussions with his wife Ankita Konwar, it is always a question of when did he contract the virus. To conclude his post, he gave his health update as it read, "Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, O2 was 99 and temp 97.6". READ | Milind Soman & wife Ankita Konwar flaunt a kiss for 'new vegan fashion campaign'; watch

Milind Soman's health update post contracting COVID-19

On March 25, the 55-year-old fitness enthusiast took to his verified Twitter handle and informed his fans and followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor through his post informed that soon after he got to know about his diagnosis, he went into quarantine. As Milind mentioned in the caption of his above post, he has been on a travel spree lately while visiting several cities and participating in various marathons. In December 2020, Milind Soman revealed that he went through seven COVID-19 tests in the entire year and his wife Ankita Konwar has gone through nine COVID-19 tests.

(Promo Image Source: Milind Soman IG)