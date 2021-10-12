Milind Soman Reminiscing Good Old Days Puts Him On A Throwback Streak; Take A Look

Milind Soman took to his Instagram account to share a major throwback post as he reminisced about the good old days. He posted a picture of his 6-year-old self and mentioned that he wanted to be a farmer at that time. This is not the first time the supermodel-turned-actor has taken a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback picture.

Milind Soman shares an adorable throwback photo of himself

Milind Soman's Instagram is a mixture of posts including all things fitness and health. He often also shares throwback pictures, that leave his fans and followers in awe of him. The most recent post by the actor saw him at the young age of six, a time when he wanted to become a farmer. He mentioned in his post how times had changed and now, 50 years after the adorable picture was clicked, he was hearing about 'vegetables being artificially coloured and fruits being injected'. He wrote, "Best to grow your own or get together with friends and do it. Go back to your root."

Milind Soman stepped into the world of modelling a long time ago and is still looked up to in the industry. He is a judge on MTV's Supermodel of the Year and joins Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar on the judging panel. He imparts wisdom and advice to the young contestants who value his first-hand experience in the field. The actor often shares old pictures from his days as a model. He earlier shared a black and white picture and wrote, "black and white's were always my favorite." The actor can be seen gazing into the camera in the picture, which she mentioned was clicked in 2001.

The model soon turned into an actor as he took on roles in films including Chef and Bajirao Mastani. He also played a role in the popular web series, Four More Shots Please!, which starred Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, VJ Bani and Lisa Ray. However, Soman has always been connected to his roots and often showed his fans and followers the same through his throwback posts. On the occasion of Mother's Day, he posted an adorable throwback picture of his mother smiling at him in his childhood. In the caption, he wrote, "The universe exists in a mother's love" as he urged his fans to celebrate the occasion every day.

Soman once also posted a throwback picture of himself sitting on a tree as a child. In the caption of the picture, he revealed that he was 'trying to be cheerful' after he had received some bad news the day before. He also mentioned that the picture was clicked by his father, Prabhakar Soman.

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning