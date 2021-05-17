Milind Soman Returns To 'jungle', Feels 'sad' Post COVID Recovery

Actor Milind Soman tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March. Ever since his recovery, the actor has been urging his fans to do their bit to help others and also updating his health status to his fans. On May 17, the Jodi Breakers star took to his Instagram to inform that he was unable to donate plasma because he did not have enough anti-bodies for donation.

Milind Soman's health update post-COVID recovery

Milind Soman shared a picture of him in a sombre expression. In the caption, he wrote, "Back to the jungle ! Went to Mumbai to donate plasma but didn't have enough antibodies for donation". He further wrote, "Even though plasma therapy is not proven effective 100%, there are opinions that it might help, so I guess we must do whatever we can". Elaborating more about the symptoms he experienced when he tested positive for COVID-19, he wrote that he 'felt a bit sad' because he was unable to help other people because of the low anti-body count in his plasma. He wrote, "Low antibody count generally means i had mild symptoms and that I have enough to fight another infection but not enough that I can help other people. Felt a bit sad" (sic).

As soon as his latest post was shared, his fans and followers rushed to wish him a speedy recovery. One of his fans also called him an 'inspiration' while another described him as 'amazing'. See their reactions below:

A look into Milind Soman's Instagram

The 55-year-old actor often shares pictures and videos from his workout sessions. Ever since his COVID-19 test report came negative, he has started running again and working out outdoors. Recently, he shared an Instagram reel of him balancing his body weight by only holding on to a tree's rank using on hand. He is wearing a pair of black shorts and sunglasses in the video. Throughout, he is smiling widely for the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Hey how you doin’ ? Be strong".

On the work front

Milind Soman was last seen in the historical period drama series Paurashpur. The cast also included Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Shaheer Sheikh. The series depicts the struggles of women in the kingdom of Paurashpur as they demand equal rights in administration.

Image- @milindrunning Instagram

