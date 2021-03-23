Milind Soman Reveals His 82-year-old Mother Can Do 20 Pushups, Fans Inspired

Milind Soman’s fitness regime is already the talk of the town, but when he stated how his mother could perform pushups at the age of 82, fans expressed their shock in the comments section of his latest post. Milind Soman also added a beautiful note for fans that stated how one should never say no to trying something good only because of what people will think.

Milind Soman’s motivation for his fans to get fit

Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this amazing photo in which he can be seen taking a selfie while someone can be seen doing pushups in the background. In the caption, he stated how it was "pushups for selfie" and added how it had been 6 years and it had now become a tradition of 20 pushups for boys and 10 for girls. He further stated that this number was set as his mother could do 20 at the age of 82. He also mentioned that it was nice to see almost 90% of people agreeing and trying their hand at it, even though it’s their first time, irrespective of the place they are at.

Milind Soman also added how it was vital to not say no to trying something that's good for oneself, especially if the reason for saying no most often was that other people were watching. He then encouraged all his fans by stating that if they try, they will either feel good that they could do it or be shocked that they couldn't and be motivated to get fitter. He then asked all his fans whether they were willing to make a 20-second effort for something they say they really want. Milind Soman then mentioned that there were exceptions for pregnant women, people in uniform, or injury/surgery in the last 30 days.

Many fans took to Milind Soman’s Instagram and stated that it was a great way to motivate his fans and also added how inspiring his post was. Some of them also stated that they were shocked to know about his mother’s fitness at the age of 82. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Milind Soman’s Instagram post.

Image Source- Milind Soman's Instagram

