Milind Soman Reveals How He Manages To Exercise On A Busy Day, Says 'no Excuses'

Milind Soman has been one of the biggest advocates of fitness. The model and actor has not only asked his fans to do ten push-ups on the spot in person for a picture with him but has also shared daily motivation with fans through his Instagram handle. Recently, he noted how he managed to exercise at least once a day to stay fit even though he would have a busy schedule.

Milind took to his Instagram handle to tell his fans and followers to not forget the basics of working out. "Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that’s all I need", he wrote in the caption of the post. The actor noted that he would push himself to perform better each day. He wrote, "how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own bodyweight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute."

To go with the post, he added a shirtless picture of himself flaunting his abs. He also put a video of himself doing pushups speedily and mentioned that the video was shot by his wife Ankita Konwar. Milind chose to add Believer by Imagine Dragons as the audio for the power-packed video. He recommended pushups as a good exercise and suggested fans keep making bigger goals. "It’s a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with!", he wrote in the Instagram post.

Milind Soman explains the importance of working out in the new Instagram post

Fans were excited to see Milind doing the pushups at a fast pace. His wife, Ankita Konwar, commented with "Hello" and added fire emojis for her husband. One of Milind's fans called him inspirational for his video. Another fan wrote, "Wow😍😍 that's amazing inspiration." Many even dropped heart emojis and fire emojis for their favourite actor. "You are just 🔥 always an inspiration. Thanks for such motivational content all the time", said another fan. The post received loads of love from fans with more than 22,000 likes in less than an hour.

Image: Milind Soman's Instagram

