Milind Soman Reveals To Fans The 'stupidest Thing' He Has Ever Done

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to Instagram recently on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day and wrote about his story of quitting the bad habit of smoking. The actor is looked up to by a lot of young fans and followers, who follow him for his fitness and healthy lifestyle. The Captain Vyom actor spoke about how he used to smoke 20-30 cigarettes a day and was fortunate enough to quit the bad habit in time because of a lot of other good habits.

Milind Soman's latest Instagram post

Milind Soman's fitness is applauded by all his fans and followers and people look up to him for his healthy lifestyle. The actor recently took to his social media handle on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day and spoke about how he quit smoking. Milind shared a boomerang of himself where he could be seen breaking apart a cigarette into two halves and captioned it, "The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people a year around the world. - World Health Organization. Every 31st of May, World No Tobacco Day, is a celebration for me, and also a reminder of the stupidest thing I ever did - smoke!!"

Soman further stated how he started smoking at the age of 32 on the sets of Captain Vyom, a sci-fi TV series he was shooting for at the time. He added that there was no reason to start smoking but he did because of hanging out with people who did, subsequently trying it out and getting hooked. He wrote, "I got addicted really quickly and was soon smoking 20-30 cigarettes a day. Was tough to stop and took me a long, long time, but I was fortunate that I could. I think I got off lightly. Probably because of a lot of other good habits. Many are not so lucky."

Netizens react to Milind Soman's Instagram post

Milind Soman has a following of 907k people on the social networking site and his latest post garnered close to 90k views within a couple of hours. Fans and followers of the Made in India actor took to the comments section and while some applauded him about sharing his story, others wrote about how they quit smoking as well. One of his followers wrote, "Highly support your words 🙌🙌", while actor Bhumika Chawla commented saying, "totally agree".

