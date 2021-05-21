Milind Soman Reveals What He Eats In A Day By Sharing His Daily Meal Plan With Netizens

After giving fans a sneak peek into his "gardening efforts", actor-model Milind Soman has now revealed to fans what he eats in a day on social media. Along with sharing a shirtless photograph of himself posing with a plate full of highly nutritious recipes, the Paurashpur star shared his meal plan on popular demand and said it "might change depending on where I am and what is available". Milind also highlighted keeping "over refined", "processed" and "packaged food" at bay as far as possible.

Milind Soman on his meal plan: "No change during quarantine"

Milind Soman's fitness has been inspirational to hundreds and thousands of fans over the years and the 55-year-old does not leave any opportunities to shell out major fitness goals on social media either. After being asked to share his meal plan by a lot by netizens online, the Four More Shots Please actor finally decided to share what he eats in a day and at what time, in detail. Earlier today, i.e. May 21, 2021, Milind took to his Instagram handle to flaunt his enviably fit phyisue in a shirtless photo and flashed his beaming smile at the camera as he held a plate of rice, two vegetable dishes and some salad in his hands.

Along with sharing the photograph on Instagram, he penned his entire meal chart for netizens and revealed making "no change" in it during quarantine. He also shared adding "Kadha" four times a day in his daily meal plan lately, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 scare. Take a look at Milind Soman's detailed meal plan:

Wake up, drink approx 500ml room temp water.

Breakfast - around 10 am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four.

Lunch - around 2 pm. usually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables. With two teaspoons of homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg.

5 pm - sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery.

Dinner - around 7 pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non-vegetarian.

Before sleeping some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery.

If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery

I stay away, as far as possible, from over refined, processed and packaged food. No supplements or extra vitamins. Water, as required, never cold. No soft drinks, alcohol once or twice a year, maybe a glass.

No change during quarantine. The only addition was kadha 4 times a day.

