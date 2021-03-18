Milind Soman took to Instagram to share a photo from his visit to the Parul University in Gujarat. In the photo, the actor can be seen in traditional attire wearing a red kurta. The actor also talked about his delightful experience of the convocation ceremony. Milind Soman expressed that he was inspired by the Parul University which tried to good work even in the tough times of the pandemic. In the caption, Milind reveals that education and information help everyone in making the right choices.

Milind Soman reveals what helps a person to make the right choices for themselves

Fans showered immense love on Milind Soman's post. The post garnered over 20000 likes within a few hours and more than a hundred comments on Instagram. Several fans loved the look of Milind in the convocation ceremony while several others loved the inspirational words of Milind. Check out some of the comments below.

Milind Soman's social media presence

Milind Soman is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he shared a video in which he can be seen doing pull-ups in a bare body and by holding a ball with his feet. Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast and he keeps sharing exercise videos for his fans and followers. In the caption of the video, he wrote, "In the constant effort to be a better person, sometimes you drop the ball, you trip, you lose your way. It doesn't matter. Pick it up as soon as you possibly can and carry on, you lose nothing unless you quit. The journey is long, it is lifelong, so patience, endurance and limitless self belief are the most important things i need to develop. Mental, physical and spiritual improvement are the fruits of a regular pursuit of good habits and i must make the pursuit neverending!". Take a look at the post below.

Fans loved the motivational words of Milind. Several fans praised his efforts while several others admired his fitness at the age of 55. Some fans also called him their role model. Check out some of the reactions on his post below.

