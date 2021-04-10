Milind Soman Rides Horse After 10 Years, Talks About 'patience' Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Milind Soman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March is out of his quarantine and has recovered. The fitness enthusiast took to his social media handle on Saturday to share some videos of him horse riding as he starts preparing for a film.

Soman wrote, "Fun post shot just before this lockdown :) another situation in which I have to wear shoes! Preparing for a film which I can't talk about yet but riding a horse after perhaps 10 years, last was for a Swedish period film called Arn-Tempelriddaren, in which I played Saladin." [sic]

Soman further said, "Am at a bit of a loss now, lockdown and curfews announced just as I got out of quarantine and was raring to go!!!!!!! #patience." [sic] The weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring under control the COVID-19 surge, has elicited a positive response from people so far with the streets and markets in most parts of the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, wearing a deserted look, officials said on Saturday.

The first-weekend lockdown in the state began at 8 pm on Friday and it will continue till 7 am on Monday. The announcement about the weekend lockdown had been made on Sunday, when the state government also declared some other restrictions, like night curfew during the weekdays and prohibitory orders during the day time as part of its ''Break the Chain'' COVID-19 action plan. The weekend lockdown and other curbs will continue till April 30.

Milind Soman’s health update

The actor had tested positive for COVID-19 around March 23, 2021, which he had shared in a long Instagram post on March 26. He has now tested negative and shared this with his fans and followers on April 5, 2021. Milind Soman shared a selfie with his wife Ankita, and wrote, “End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort”.

(With PTI inputs)